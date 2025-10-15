Jim Jones Reveals If He’ll Mend Things With Max B Amidst His Prison Release

Max B and Jim Jones used to have chemistry as strong as the capo had with Dipset back in the day. Max B had an uncanny ability with melodies, one of the earliest examples of a rapper cooing on hard street songs. It’s easy to see where Jones applied that skillset. His big hit “Ballin” could’ve easily been a Max B joint on one of his mixtapes. The pair started beefing over financial disputes at the ByrdGang label and the rest was history.

Now, with Max being released from prison imminently, has time healed all wounds between the pair? For Jim Jones, it’s a bit more complicated. Recently, he sat down with Maino, Dave East, and Fabolous on their Let’s Rap About It podcast. There, after talking about Young Thug and YFN Lucci mending their issues, Maino wonders if Jones can do the same thing with Max B. But the Harlem rapper says that he’s a ‘petty person’ and isn’t inclined to get over past problems.

Jim Jones too Petty to Get Over Max B Beef

“I may forgive, I don’t forget,” Jones says. “And even if I forgive, I’m not here to make anybody feel comfortable. Just because someone else figured they situation…don’t mean that everybody could be subjected to doing that… You don’t know how severe it may be to a person.”

Ultimately, all Jim Jones is worried about is lining his pockets with more money. Any friendships and mending fences is out the window. Max B, however, is willing to let bygones be bygones. During a recent interview on Drink Champs, he says that his time in prison has altered his perspective over time. Consequently, he’s willing to hash things out with Jim Jones.

“Listen, man. It’s love, man. I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m a married man. I got four kids,” Max explains. “Like, I’m on a whole different time right now… I’m out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this shit. It’s in there for me, though. I’m gonna tell you that. So that’s the goal.”