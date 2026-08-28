Jim Jones Vows to Never Work With This New York Legend Ever Again: ‘Pack Him Up’

In the mid 2000s, Max B and Jim Jones were like kindred spirits. The Dipset alum had a strong ear for great Tri-State area hits. Meanwhile, the Wave God had an uncanny ability to tap into addictive melodies long before the rap-singing style dominated the 2010s. However, the pair eventually fell out, and Max B’s blossoming career was cut tragically short when he went to prison.

Now that he’s out, everyone has the same question: will they ever patch up their issues? Jim Jones could not be more firm, giving a resounding no at every turn. During an interview on Hot 97’s Mornings with Mero, the hosts inquired about his interest in reuniting with Max B. His response was extremely abrupt, essentially scoffing at the idea. “Never. Let’s get that out of here, quick,” Jones told the hosts. “Dub. Pack him up.”

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Co-host Miabelle pressed a little further, trying to drag a more meaningful response out. But the Harlem MC brushed off the question again, arguing that his beef doesn’t need to be explained any further. “Nah, I don’t need to elaborate on anything. I don’t have no speech impediments. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say,” he doubled down.

Jim Jones Promises to Never Work With Max B Ever Again

For what it’s worth, Jones has been extremely consistent about not wanting to work with Max B. Back in October 2025, he once again rejected the idea of mending fences with his former collaborator.

“I may forgive, I don’t forget,” Jim Jones told his Let’s Rap About It cohosts. “And even if I forgive, I’m not here to make anybody feel comfortable. Just because someone else figured they situation…don’t mean that everybody could be subjected to doing that… You don’t know how severe it may be to a person.”

Meanwhile, as Max B prepared to get out of prison, he was incredibly open to the idea of fixing his relationship with Jim Jones. Back in July 2025, he told N.O.R.E. he didn’t even mind when his close friend and collaborator French Montana worked with Jones. Ultimately, he’s just trying to move forward, even if he has no regrets about how everything turned out.

“It’s love, man. I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m a married man. I got four kids. Like, I’m on a whole different time right now, my n***a. I’m out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this sh*t. It’s in there for me, though. I’m going tell you that. So that’s the goal,” Max B explained.

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