Jimi Hendrix’s Favorite Records Were Stand-Up Comedy Albums

Jimi Hendrix’s old apartment at 23 Brook Street in London—along with the next-door home once occupied by 18th-century composer George Frideric Handel—has been restored and incorporated into what is now the Handel Hendrix House museum. Among the artifacts currently on display in the Hendrix portion of the building, which opened to the public in 2016, are some of his guitars (of course), photographs, and what survives of his record collection. The records are fascinating as they give us an idea of what Hendrix was into at the time (he lived on Brook Street between 1968 and 1969). Found in his collection are albums by a variety of different artists, including James Brown, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Howlin’ Wolf, and Bob Dylan.

Hendrix’s former girlfriend, Kathy Etchingham, who lived with him in the Brook Street apartment, told Guitar Player magazine in 1996 that Hendrix mostly listened to the blues at home. “People will argue with me, but I tell you, that guy was a bluesman,” Etchingham said of Hendrix. “That’s what really got him. That’s where his heart really lay.” It should also come as no surprise that an album Hendrix played repeatedly was Bob Dylan’s 1967 album John Wesley Harding, which contained the original version of “All Along the Watchtower.”

Additionally, Hendrix had just two stand-up comedy albums in his collection, both by Bill Cosby: 1964’s I Started Out as a Child and 1967’s Revenge. According to Etchingham, these were Hendrix’s “absolute favorites.” “He just loved them, and he’d play them for everyone who came by our flat,” she continued. She also said he could imitate Cosby and was pretty good at it.

Another person Hendrix found funny was British comedian David Frost, whose Frost Report albums—some of which featured a pre-Monty Python John Cleese—Hendrix owned before apparently being “permanently borrowed.” It’s not outside the realm of possibility that he owned other comedy records as well. At one point, Hendrix was photographed holding a copy of Lenny Bruce’s 1966 album Lenny Bruce is Out Again. One can also reasonably assume that he likely had a copy of Cosby’s 1968 album Bill Cosby Sings Hooray for the Salvation Army Band!, considering that the title track was recorded to the beat of “Purple Haze.” Have a listen for yourself below.