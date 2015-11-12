Jimmy Butler Buys Custom-Made Boombox Fish Tank

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler starred on Animal Planet’s Tanked—a reality TV show about custom fish tanks that has surprisingly stayed on the air since 2011—to showcase his brand new boom-box themed aquarium. And the final product is, well, not so great looking. (Editor’s note: this is totally subjective).

While the hosts, Wayde King and Brett Raymer, seem really excited to showcase their new tank—which includes 50 fish to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chicago Bulls and a Jordan’s Tuskfish (maybe Butler doesn’t like MJ?)—the end result is decidedly garish, inefficient. Even Butler keeps commenting on how big it is—like, a lot bigger than he expected.

More important, the whole thing looks like a part of a set from a third grade play. They just slapped a bunch of whatever—plastic, metal?—on top of a perfectly good fish tank, further obscuring the actually important thing inside of it: the fish. Why even bother having a fish tank? Just get a really shitty-looking giant boom box. It would have saved the life of some fish who have to live inside of a bad visual pun.

Butler later said, “my fish gonna be bumpin’ in here.” Ah, the rounded out, scripted language of reality television.