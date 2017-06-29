Jimmy Butler Gave out His Cell Number and Now He’s FaceTiming with Randos

New Minnesota Timberwolf and overall people’s champion Jimmy Butler wants to hear you, America. Especially if you hate him and/or blame him for last year’s sludgy Chicago Bulls season. To prove exactly how serious he is about this, he gave out his cell number in today’s introductory press conference in Minnesota.

It was actually his real phone number and, apparently, it’s not just for the haters, either.

Videos by VICE

In the interest of giving you all the quality journalism you deserve, I tried to FaceTime Butler. Sadly, my call was not picked up. I’m a little bummed but it could be worse: A FanRag intern with a similar number has apparently been getting his cell blown up all day due to bad hearing or fat fingers. Godspeed, my dude.