Jimmy Eat World Just Added New Dates to the Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour

Jimmy Eat World has just announced an expansion of their Bleed American 25th anniversary tour, adding a few East Coast dates to the headlining run.

The tour, which will celebrate 25 years of Jimmy Eat World’s seminal album Bleed American, was announced earlier this year. The newly added dates are June 22 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and June 24 and 25 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

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Note that the Bridgeport show is not an anniversary show. Openers for the other two new shows will be The Wonder Years and Girls Against Boys. Other dates will feature a who’s who of emo and post-hardcore legends, including Sunny Day Real Estate, Motion City Soundtrack, Thrice, Texas is the Reason, Sparta, Minus the Bear, and many more.

See the complete list of Jimmy Eat World 2026 tour dates below.

Jimmy eat world 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Artist presale for the new dates will begin Wednesday, April 15 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Jimmy Eat World tickets on StubHub—even to sold-out shows. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/09 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/11 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/12 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/13 — Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

06/14 — Washington, DC @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

06/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^# [BUY TICKETS]

06/17 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 $% [BUY TICKETS]

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann $# [BUY TICKETS]

06/20 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway $% [BUY TICKETS]

06/22 — Nantucket, MA @ The Muse **

06/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ✝%

06/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ✝%

07/03 — Calgary, AB @ Spruce Meadows [BUY TICKETS]

07/04 — Fort McMurray, AB @ Hello Summer Festival [BUY TICKETS]

07/17 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/18 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field +~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 — Vancouver, CA @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/21 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater +~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/24 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord &+~ [BUY TICKETS]

07/25 — Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

07/26 — Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle [BUY TICKETS]

08/16 — London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park [BUY TICKETS]

08/22 — Montreal, QC @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

08/23 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ++ ## [BUY TICKETS]

09/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater <> ? [BUY TICKETS]

09/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory <> ? [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

09/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

09/17 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees [BUY TICKETS]

11/12 — Nashville, TN @ The Truth Revolution %% @@ [BUY TICKETS]

11/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre $$ @@ [BUY TICKETS]

11/14 — Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

11/15 — Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Sunny Day Real Estate

^ = w/ The Get Up Kids

# = w/ Hey Mercedes

$ = / Thrice

% = w/ Girls Against Boys

+ = w/ Motion City Soundtrack

~ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

& = w/ Mom Jeans

✝ = w/ The Wonder Years

++ = w/ PUP

** = Not Bleed American show

^^ = w/ My Chemical Romance

<> = w/ Minus the Bear

? = w/ Sparta

$$ = w/ Hot Mulligan

@@ = w/ Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

%% = w/ Texas Is the Reason

## = Ratboys