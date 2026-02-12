Jimmy Eat World, Jimmy Tour World: ‘Bleed American’ 25th Anniversary Tour Kicks off This June

This year marks 25 years of Jimmy Eat World’s breakout album, ‘Bleed American’. To celebrate, they just announced a massive anniversary tour, and even gave their website a throwback design to what it looked like back in the early 2000s.

You can click here for the Jimmy Eat World homepage, which is now magnificently stripped down to remind us all of simpler times. See below for all dates and tickets to Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Bleed American’ 25th Anniversary Tour.

June 9 –– Denver, CO –– Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Sunny Day Real Estate + The Get Up Kids

June 11 –– Chicago, IL –– Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 12 –– Detroit, MI –– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate June 13-14 –– Washington, D.C. –– Vans Warped Tour*

June 16 –– Brooklyn, NY –– Brooklyn Paramount w/The Get Up Kids + Hey Mercedes

June 17 –– New York, NY –– The Rooftop at Pier 17 w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

June 19 –– Philadelphia, PA –– Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann w/Thrice + Hey Mercedes

June 20 –– Boston, MA –– MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys July 3 –– Calgary, AB –– Spruce Meadows++

July 4 –– Fort McMurray, AB –– Hello Summer Festival++

July 17 –– Bend, OR –– Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 18 –– Seattle WA –– WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 19 –– Vancouver, BC –– Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 22 –– Sandy, UT –– Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 24 –– Concord, CA –– Toyota Pavilion at Concord w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties July 25-26 –– Long Beach, CA –– Vans Warped Tour*

August 14 –– Halifax, UK –– The Piece Hall w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids (SOLD OUT)

August 15 –– Cardiff, UK –– Cardiff Castle w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som (SOLD OUT)

August 16 –– London, UK –– Gunnersbury Park w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som

–– w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som August 22 –– Montreal, QC –– Vans Warped Tour*

August 23 –– Toronto, ON –– RBC Amphitheatre co-headline w/PUP

September 6 –– Phoenix, AZ –– Chase Field supporting My Chemical Romance

supporting My Chemical Romance September 9 –– Austin, TX –– Moody Amphitheater w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 10 –– Dallas, TX –– The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

w/Minus the Bear + Sparta September 12-13 –– Mexico City, MX –– Vans Warped Tour*

November 12 –– Nashville, TN –– TBA

﻿ November 14 –– Tampa, FL –– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers November 14-15 –– Orlando, FL –– Vans Warped Tour*

*Vans Warped Tour / ++Non “Bleed American” Show