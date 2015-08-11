Jimmy Edgar Turns Up the Bass on The Wombats’ “Give Me a Try”

Ahead of an upcoming North American Fall tour in which Liverpool outfit The Wombats will be supporting their third album Glitterbug, Jimmy Edgar has stepped in to slap his funky mechanics onto the threesome’s latest number. With eerie synths straight out of an 80s sci-fi movie against a melodic bassline and heavy kick, Edgar layers the group’s strong vocal stylings, resulting in a short but punchy remix.

