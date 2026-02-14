Jimmy ‘The Senator’ Douglass, Long-Time Timbaland Collaborator, on What Defines Hip-Hop: ‘Everyone Could Make a Record’

Jimmy “The Senator” Douglass has been in the business since the 1970s, working with legacy artists like Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Roberta Flack, and Led Zeppelin. He’s also produced and engineered for more contemporary artists in hip-hop, beginning in the 90s. He had a hand in discovering Timbaland, Aaliyah, and Ginuwine, and later went on to engineer for Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and even Björk.

Throughout the month of February 2026, Douglass is taking his technical know-how and sharing it with others in the industry. Through the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in New York City, Douglass and six other prolific engineers and producers will take part in an event series called Studio Confidential.

The live discussion event starts February 13 and runs until February 28, with tickets available on the Sheen Center’s website. Douglass and his peers will share behind-the-scenes anecdotes and stories from their careers as some of the top names in music engineering.

In the meantime, Douglass was able to answer a few questions directly from VICE. He told us how he got his nickname “The Senator”, which involved a suggestion from Timbaland and consideration of the politics of the music business. But what about his experience as the go-to producer for up-and-coming hip-hop acts in the 90s and 2000s?

Jimmy Douglass On What Made 90s and 2000s Hip-Hop So Great

“The 90s and early 2000s from my perspective was when the R&B and hip-hop revolution was defined,” says Douglass. “Firstly by drum machines, linear step and sequence based beats, the bass coming from synths, and then sample loop-based music took over the method of making beats.”

He continues, “In hip-hop, they were literally just pulling the beat from records and reworking the arrangements with new vocals and sounds.”

Sampling was definitely a defining element of 90s hip-hop, and is still a prominent practice for artists today. It doesn’t seem to have slowed down at all, actually. Sampling is going strong in hip-hop, but it has also started to expand further into other genres. As genres blend together, there’s more room for experimentation and sampling.

As an example of memorable sampling, Douglass names Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”. The 1979 hit interpolated Chic’s “Good Times”, also from 1979. This caused a legal snafu, as Sugarhill Gang didn’t initially credit Chic for the sample.

Still, says Douglass, “It became quite acceptable, common and welcome to move to this technology … it gave ease to the [parties] making it,” he adds, noting that the existing samples made things “faster” with songs “already sounding great.”

With the ease of sampling, “All they had to do was add lyrics or raps,” says Douglass. “Welcome to the new era, where everyone could now make a record.”

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy