Listen to Jimmy Wopo’s First Posthumous Single, “Lane Life”

Jimmy Wopo’s team have released a new single from the late Pittsburgh rapper, who was shot and killed last month. “Lane Life,” which you can listen to above, is the first song from a full posthumous release, Muney Lane Muzik 2, which is set to come out later in the summer.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported last week that Wopo had stacks of new music ready for release before his death. Muney Lane Muzik 2, a Sonny Digital collaboration called Jimmy Digital were both set to go, as well as 50 other new songs.

Videos by VICE

Watch the video for “Lane Life” at the top of the page.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.