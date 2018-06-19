Jimmy Wopo Shot Dead in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo has reportedly died after a double shooting in the Middle Hill neighbourhood. Police told Pittsburgh station Action News 4 that two victims were taken to hospital, one of whom died at the hospital. The second victim arrived at the hospital in stable condition. Wopo’s manager later confirmed that Wopo had died on Facebook.

The 21-year-old rapper released his latest album Jordan Kobe last year. Raised in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill district, Wopo was known for his 2016 hit “Elm Street”, which gained attention for its similarities to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”, released a year later.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

