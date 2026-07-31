Jimothy Invades Another Game With Magic Arena Bundle

Jimothy the raccoon’s fame continues to grow and the viral animal sensation is making its way to yet another game thanks to a new Magic Arena bundle.

Jimothy Bundle Available Now in Magic Arena

Last week gamers were able to find Jimothy the raccoon in World of Warcraft and viral sensation even got an official Dungeons and Dragons stat block. The critter’s 15 minutes of fame aren’t up quite yet though.

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A new reveal from Magic Arena announced that a Jimothy-themed bundle has been added to the in-game shop. The exclusive Jimothy bundle will cost 350 gems or 1,750 gold and is available through August 10. That converts to just a few dollars of real-world money and is a pretty inexpensive bundle.

“Magic loves all critters, from Fleem to Loot to Jimothy, who has stolen our hearts and lives near our Washington office! In his honor, we’re releasing a special Jimothy bundle on MTG Arena and making a $10,000 donation to PAWS, a local charity dedicated to animal welfare.”

The Jimothy bundle contains cosmetic in-game items inspired by the raccoon’s likeness. It will be interesting to see if the Jimothy bundle ends up being a top-seller or if the viral moment has already come and gone for most gamers.

For those who are unfamiliar with Magic Arena, it is the modern digital version of the Magic: The Gathering collectible card game. Although players can’t access every card that has ever been printed, there are tons of sets available and various casual and competitive options for play. Players who jump into the game now can find lots of options available to play tournaments with the current Marvel Super Heroes inspired set.

Wizards of the Coast has had an incredibly busy last few weeks. After unveiling lots of details about the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – The Hobbit set just a week or two ago, the company is now representing at Gen Con 2026 with tons of Dungeons and Dragons announcements.

Similar to Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons is embracing a Universes Beyond product line and delivering IP crossover-inspired products in the coming year. The first two Universes Beyond D&D sets are going to be World of Warcraft and Star Wars.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates in the near future.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.