Jimothy The Raccoon Has An Official Dungeons and Dragons Stat Block

Dungeons and Dragons DMs can now easily drop internet sensation Jimothy the Raccoon into their next session with the official Jimothy, Beloved Cryptid stat block.

D&D Beyond Adds Jimothy, Beloved Cryptid Stat Block

Over the last few days Jimothy the raccoon has gone from a local Seattle legend to a full-blown national celebrity. Videos of the raccoon have been circulating social media and the critter has amassed a huge fanbase.

Videos by VICE

Jimothy’s popularity is apparently so widespread that it even caught the attention of the Dungeons and Dragons community. To help further Jimothy’s fame and give players a chance to interact with a fictional version of the animal celebrity, D&D Beyond has released an official Jimothy, Cryptid Beloved 5e stat block.

According to a comment on the Jimothy stat block, the critter’s art was brought to life by a D&D Beyond Product Marketing Manager in her debut as a D&D artist.

Jimothy’s Challenge Rating is only 1/4, but the critter comes equipped with some iconic traits and actions that allow him to hurl garbage, nibble, and skitter. Players will likely be excited to learn that Jimothy may not be able to speak, but can understand Common.

Agile. Jimothy doesn’t provoke an Opportunity Attack when he moves out of an enemy’s reach.

Compact Frame. Jimothy can move through a space as narrow as 4 inches without expending extra movement to do so.

Nibble. Melee Attack Roll: +4, reach 5 ft. Hit: 5 (1d6 + 2) Piercing damage.

Hurl Garbage. Ranged Attack Roll: +4, range 25/50 ft. Hit: 4 (1d4 + 2) Bludgeoning damage, and the target is stinky until the start of Jimothy’s next turn.

Captivate (Recharge 5–6). Wisdom Saving Throw: DC 12, 15-foot Emanation. Failure: The target has the Charmed condition until the start of Jimothy’s next turn.

Additionally, as a Bonus Action Jimothy can use Skitter to takes the Dash or Hide action.

Although Jimothy could appear as a troublesome critter that the party has to deal with, hopefuly most campaigns allow the players to befriend, and perhaps even adopt, the friendly critter. For DMs who are tired of their party trying to adopt random goblins, the introduction of Jimothy as a new ally could be a welcome change of pace.

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Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar services.