Jimothy the Raccoon Is Officially Coming to World of Warcraft

The legend of Jimothy the Raccoon continues to grow and the viral internet sensation is now officially being added to World of Warcraft.

‘We would never play about Jimothy’ Says Blizzard

You asked, Jimothy answered.



🦝 Coming soon to Azeroth. pic.twitter.com/0gY9TVFSjz — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 24, 2026

Jimothy the Raccoon has become an incredibly popular internet sensation over the last week or so and it’s officially the point in the trend where major brands are all trying to get involved and capitalize on the hype.

Videos by VICE

Jimothy already received an official Dungeons and Dragons stat block on D&D Beyond and now it sounds like Blizzard is adding their own version of the raccoon to Azeroth, as well.

A new post on social media from the official World of Warcraft account included a character model for Jimothy walking around Azeroth and explained that,



“You asked, Jimothy answered.

🦝 Coming soon to Azeroth.”

At this point, there was no further information about the release date or how Jimothy would be implemented. World of Warcraft does include a robust Pokemon-like Battle Pet system, where players can collect and battle tons of different critters around the world.

Many pets are available for free and can be found roaming throughout the world, but others are sold as micro-transactions. Sometimes the funds from select battle pets are also used for charities. Pets in the shop vary in price, but often come in around $15-$20.

It’s also worth noting that the post didn’t explicitly confirm that Jimothy would be a battle pet eligible critter. There’s a chance Jimothy could be implemented as some kind of NPCs or other in-game element. Players are going to have to continue to wait for the official update before that information can be confirmed.

World of Warcraft retail players are currently well into the Midnight era of the game’s currently narrative arc. Classic players, on the other hand, are busy theorizing about what the rumored Camelot project is going to be.

BlizzCon 2026 takes place in September, so fans are likely going to learn a lot more about the future of Classic and retail during that event in just a few months. Die-hard Blizzard fans can also currently check out the BlizzCon digital bundles if they want to pick up some in-game items to celebrate the event.

“Get three BlizzCon digital in-game goodies when you purchase the World of Warcraft® BlizzCon Bundle. Take to the skies of Azeroth on the Rabbit’ath Void rabbit mount, don the Garb of the Dawnfire Phoenix transmog ensemble, and add the Perch of the Dawnfire Phoenix to your home—showcasing a phoenix’s transformation from hatchling to majestic form. This bundle is available on the Battle.net Shop.”

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC.