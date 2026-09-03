Jin Returns in New Ghost of Yotei Content

Ghost of Yōtei: Most Wanted is a brand new single-player combat survival mode that’s included in Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition. In a surprising turn, the new mode ushers in the return of Jin Sakai.

All Ghost of Yotei Playable Characters

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Ghost of Yotei released nearly a year ago in October 2025 and the single-player action game is about to receive its biggest update yet.

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During the Sony State of Play presentation, Sucker Punch unveiled the upcoming Most Wanted mode that will debut alongside the Complete Edition on October 1.

Most Wanted is a Ghost of Yotei spin on a roguelike. Players choose from four playable characters and accept bounties with escalating difficulty. As they complete runs, they’ll earn perks and upgrades to build out their character, becoming more powerful as they go.

One of the most exciting aspects about the upcoming mode is the ability to play as different different heroes. ach character will start with a katana, as well as their own additional unique weapons, abilities, Ultimates, and Kill Streaks.

Here’s a summary of the characters that will be playable once they’re unlocked:

Atsu – Your default starting character will be Atsu, who uses dual katana as well as two Ghost Tools: Metsubushi (Blinding Powder) and a Blind Bomb. Atsu’s Ultimate is “Call of the Pack,” which allows her to summon two wolves to take down nearby enemies, and her Kill Streak is Onryō’s Howl, which will terrify all nearby enemies and force one to flee.

– Your default starting character will be Atsu, who uses dual katana as well as two Ghost Tools: Metsubushi (Blinding Powder) and a Blind Bomb. Atsu’s Ultimate is “Call of the Pack,” which allows her to summon two wolves to take down nearby enemies, and her Kill Streak is Onryō’s Howl, which will terrify all nearby enemies and force one to flee. Oyuki – You’ll also be able to play as Oyuki, who fights with the kusarigama, kunai, and the tanegashima (rifle). Oyuki’s Ultimate is “Shadow Killer,” which unleashes smoke to allow her to quickly assassinate two nearby enemies. Her Kill Streak is Shadow Shinobi, which summons a Nine Tails ally to fight alongside her (and execute their own assassinations) for a limited time.

– You’ll also be able to play as Oyuki, who fights with the kusarigama, kunai, and the tanegashima (rifle). Oyuki’s Ultimate is “Shadow Killer,” which unleashes smoke to allow her to quickly assassinate two nearby enemies. Her Kill Streak is Shadow Shinobi, which summons a Nine Tails ally to fight alongside her (and execute their own assassinations) for a limited time. Nagato – The next playable character is Nagato, who uses the yari (spear), tanzutsu (pistol), yumi (long bow), and hankyu (short bow). His Ultimate is “Gambler’s Mark,” which targets two enemies and fires a guaranteed headshot, and his Kill Streak is Blast Arrow, which refills his Concentration and grants an explosive arrow.

– The next playable character is Nagato, who uses the yari (spear), tanzutsu (pistol), yumi (long bow), and hankyu (short bow). His Ultimate is “Gambler’s Mark,” which targets two enemies and fires a guaranteed headshot, and his Kill Streak is Blast Arrow, which refills his Concentration and grants an explosive arrow. Jin Sakai – Finally, Jin Sakai is our fourth playable character. For Jin, our animation and character art teams worked hard to take his Ghost of Tsushima model and keep it faithful while also applying upgrades for Ghost of Yōtei. Jin can use his katana with all four of the original stances from Ghost of Tsushima, helping to exploit enemy weaknesses. He also starts with a Sticky Bomb and hankyu. Jin’s Ultimate is the “Dance of Wrath” skill from Ghost of Tsushima, which targets multiple enemies and disarms them, and his Kill Streak is, of course, Ghost Stance, which allows him to terrify the enemies around him and kill a limited amount of them in a single hit.

Jin is an incredibly popular character and it’s likely that his inclusion will help bring a lot of lapsed players back to the series to check out this new content.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Ghost of Yotei and Sony State of Play news and updates.

Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition is available on PS5 starting October 1, 2026.