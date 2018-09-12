Imagine If Michael Scott Took Some Acid

Don’t you hate it when you’re at your psychedelic office, just minding your own business at the water cooler, and your computers start sucking everyone through the screens and regurgitating them through the floors, and then the copier disassembles itself, and then everything shatters and implodes into the mouth of an omnipotent purple being? Yeah, us too.

That’s more or less the vibe of the video for “Zionic Mud,” the title track of the new album from LA psych rock heroes and Desert Daze founders JJUUJJUU. The band has made a speciality of blowing up everything you think psych rock is supposed to sound like, and the swerving, textured sounds of “Zionic Mud” could easily make for the macrodosed inverse of conference call hold music. It makes sense, then, that JJUUJJUU would team up with Paul Plastic of LA art collective Chewing Foil to create an extremely far-out CG office world as its visual.

Videos by VICE

JJUUJJUU will, of course, be bringing its cosmic experiments to Desert Daze next month, and you can also catch the band on tour with Primus and Lumerians this fall and winter. Watch the premiere of JJUUJJUU’s “Zionic Mud” video above, and check out a new slate of tour dates below.

JJUUJJUU Fall/Winter Tour:

9/18 Riverside, CA @ The Fox Theater ∞ tickets



9/19 Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater ∞ tickets

10/12 Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze *** tickets

10/13 Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze tickets

12/20 San Diego, CA @ Space Bar # tickets

12/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon # tickets

12/22 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop # tickets

∞ = w/ Primus

*** = late night experiments w/ Kikagaku Moyo + Boogarins

# = w/ Lumerians

Andrea Domanick is Noisey’s West Coast editor. Follow her on Twitter.