JKAY Enlists UK Garage Treasure Shola Ama on Debut Track “Danger”

​JKAY is one of those songwriters who has written for a bunch of multi-platinum artists but is now stepping out to release his own material. Kind of like Kanye West, if you will, but from the South East of England. In fact, aside from writing songs for other people before moving into his own lane, JKAY is nothing like Kanye West. He doesn’t make rap; he makes what could be described as a bonafide radio banger.

In his debut track “Danger”, Shola Ama, UK garage national treasure, blesses the mic – which, after all, is not a bad start for a new artist. Listen below and feel the vibes.