Need New Earbuds for the Gym? These High-Rated Sporty Bois Are 20% Off

New year, new you, right? You’re gonna wake up earlier, eat healthier, put yourself first more often… choose life, yeah? Well, I’m no Nostradamus, but I predict that no matter what your huge, life-altering, two-week-lasting changes are, you’re still gonna be spinning your fave tracks from your Spotify Wrappeds of yore (unless your New Year’s resolution was to finally get into bebop, in which case I commend you and obviously recommend Thelonious Monk). Loved Taylor Swift, The Cure, and Nelly last year? You’re probably spinning ‘em this year as well. What can change, however, is the quality with which you hear your fave bangers. Thought you missed out on all the fun and cool holiday deals? Well, you were wrong!

The audio tech wizards at JLab have seriously solid offerings as far as earbuds go, and the brand’s entire line of sport earbuds is on sale for 20% off right now. Like, yeah, you could go to the gym and listen to some extremely loud, tinny Eminem over the gym’s audio system while you check your phone for too long at the bicep curl machine, or you could focus on *yourself* by tuning out the world and enjoying some superior renderings of the tunes that really inspire you to GeT jAcKeD. Here are some of JLab’s ‘buds worth looking into.

GO Air Sport

We’re not so far in the future that earbuds with hooks that swoop over your actual ear aren’t still cool—they are still cool, and maybe even cooler now than they were in the 90s. They say, “I love Prince, and I love him so much that I couldn’t bear for my earbud to fall out during a run while Purple Rain is playing.” The GO Air Sport has more than 32 hours of Bluetooth playtime, touch controls, and built-in mic, in case you have to take an important business call while you’re grinding. Plus, they’re sweatproof and splashproof.

JBuds Air Sport

The JBuds Air Sport is kind of the upscale version of the GO. We’re lookin’ at more than 44 hours of playtime, sweat resistance, and extra comfy Cloud Foam eartips. These also feature JLab’s Be Aware Audio tech, which allows you to hear your surroundings while still being immersed in your tunes. After all, blasting Power Trip while running is awesome, but not at the expense of getting hit by a truck (though some fans might disagree).

Fit Sport 3

These old-school wired earbuds only play Linkin Park and Coldplay. Just kidding. They should, however, deliver high-quality sound and fight off sweat really well; the splash-proof mic also works with a lot of phone operating systems.

Epic Air Sport ANC

The first generation of the Epic Air Sport features active noise canceling (aka grunting-bench-press-guy canceling), up to 70 hours of playtime, and three noise control modes. The second generation of this one is currently sold out (though feel free to check!), but the original is a powerfully tech’d up option that shouldn’t leave you wanting more (unless “more” is another Radiohead album, in which case, join the club).

Enjoy your crystal clear 2024 (Taylor’s Version).

Check out JLab’s sport earbuds, which are 20% off here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.