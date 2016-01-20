Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Stops Match for Injured Ball Girl, Escorts Her off Court

Here’s a nice little dose of humanity to start your Wednesday. In the third set of his Australian Open match against Omar Jasika, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga noticed that a ball girl behind him was in a certain amount of distress and halted the match to check on her. She had apparently been hit by a ball earlier and she appeared to be tearing up and tending to her nose.

“At the start I thought she was normal … but after the second time I saw she was in trouble and I went to help her to get out because she was in a bad state,” Tsonga said. “I didn’t know it was going to (generate headlines). It was just normal. She was in trouble. Her eyes were a little bit teary. So it was just normal to help her to go out of the stadium and I hope she’s doing well now. “I asked the umpire during the game if everything is OK. I will double-check if she is OK.”

Tsonga linked arms with the girl and escorted her off the court to get checked out. He then finished off Jasika in straight sets.

