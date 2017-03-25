Joakim Noah Busted for Over-The-Counter Drug Violation, Handed 20-Game Suspension

Joakim Noah tested positive for using an over-the-counter supplement banned by the NBA, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The violation will result in a 20-game suspension, which reflects a $2.5 million loss in salary for the Knicks center.

Unfortunately, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Noah would not have been punished for his use of selective androgen receptor modulator LGD-4033—an over-the-counter supplement that reduces fat and enhances lean muscle—under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement that begins next season. According to the Woj, the NBA Players Association investigation claims that Noah did not “knowingly or willingly” violate drug policy, and that he was entirely cooperative throughout the probe.

Videos by VICE

Noah hasn’t played since February 4, and had arthroscopic surgery on his knee on February 27, which was estimated to keep him out for the remainder of the season. His suspension, however, would begin after he is “eligible and physically able to play,” according to a statement released by the NBA.