A WTF Guide to Life (and Death) | Monday Insta Illustrator

At first glance, Joan Cornellà’s illustrated comics might be mistaken for an airplane safety guide or a restaurant graphic on how to do the Heimlich Maneuver. However, the Spanish artist’s drawings teach you about insane situations, including intentionally botched plastic surgery, reproductive organs being replaced with body parts, dishonest sexting, beating up homeless people, and the above design for a deadly selfie stick.
Babies, Carebears, Jesus, cute animals, Buddhist monks, and white male Americans aren’t safe from his dark sense of humor, with which he has filled a book called Zonzo. Paris Hilton likes it. His biting, bruising, and decapitiating jokes are currently on display in a show called Contains Adult Themes at the Leeds Gallery in the UK. Beyond the crudeness of the situations his characters get in, Cornellà offers real comentary on the absurdity of the everyday, from racism to our addicition to digital media.
A warning to the sensitive is appropriate here: if you don’t like blood, have never smirked at a dead baby joke, or are easily offended by things you see on the internet, it might be best to just head back to our homepage and look at something else:
