A WTF Guide to Life (and Death) | Monday Insta Illustrator

At first glance, Joan Cornellà’s illustrated comics might be mistaken for an airplane safety guide or a restaurant graphic on how to do the Heimlich Maneuver. However, the Spanish artist’s drawings teach you about insane situations, including intentionally botched plastic surgery, reproductive organs being replaced with body parts, dishonest sexting, beating up homeless people, and the above design for a deadly selfie stick.

Babies, Carebears, Jesus, cute animals, Buddhist monks, and white male Americans aren’t safe from his dark sense of humor, with which he has filled a book called Zonzo. Paris Hilton likes it. His biting, bruising, and decapitiating jokes are currently on display in a show called Contains Adult Themes at the Leeds Gallery in the UK. Beyond the crudeness of the situations his characters get in, Cornellà offers real comentary on the absurdity of the everyday, from racism to our addicition to digital media.

Videos by VICE

A warning to the sensitive is appropriate here: if you don’t like blood, have never smirked at a dead baby joke, or are easily offended by things you see on the internet, it might be best to just head back to our homepage and look at something else:

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Dec 12, 2014 at 8:04am PST

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Mar 20, 2015 at 8:01am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on May 12, 2015 at 7:52am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on May 15, 2015 at 2:11am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Jul 17, 2015 at 7:31am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Sep 15, 2015 at 4:05am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Sep 12, 2015 at 8:38am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Oct 30, 2015 at 3:29am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Nov 2, 2015 at 8:17am PST

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Nov 4, 2015 at 2:31am PST

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Oct 26, 2015 at 9:36am PDT

A video posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Jul 1, 2014 at 6:28am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Sep 25, 2014 at 4:00am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Oct 9, 2014 at 3:01am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Jun 29, 2014 at 4:05am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Oct 14, 2014 at 3:20am PDT

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Nov 11, 2015 at 3:56am PST

A photo posted by Joan Cornellà (@sirjoancornella) on Nov 19, 2015 at 7:45am PST

See more of Joan Cornellà’s work on Instagram., and buy his prints here.

Should your work be featured on Monday Insta Illustrator? Email beckett.mufson@vice.com with your submissions.

Related:

The Inner Demons of William Crisafi | Monday Insta Illustrator

Dela Deso’s 31 Days of Grime | Monday Insta Illustrator

Rick and Morty‘s Rickstaverse | Monday Insta Illustrator

The Grotesque Celebrity Caricatures of Rob Hren | Monday Insta Illustrator