Joe Biden Just Tested Negative for COVID-19

Update 10/2/2020 1 ET: Biden’s campaign has decided to go forward with Friday’s campaign events following his negative test, according to Biden’s campaign pool reporter. He has scheduled stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.

Videos by VICE

The former vice president announced his results the day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Trump and Biden were in the same room for the first presidential debate, though the debate was conducted with both candidates socially distancing from each other, and they didn’t shake hands.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden tweeted Friday. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the impact of COVID on the U.S. and recently said the virus affects “virtually nobody.” On the debate stage Tuesday night, Biden pushed back.

“Do you believe for a moment what he’s telling you in light of all the lies he’s told you about the whole issue relating to COVID?” Biden said of Trump at the first presidential debate. “He still hasn’t even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn’t even tell you. He’s on record as saying it.”

“A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker,” Biden added.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Like Trump, Biden’s age—77—puts him at a high risk for developing serious complications as a result of COVID-19. Eight out of every 10 deaths COVID-19-related deaths have occurred among adults who are 65 or older, according to the CDC.

Should Biden become incapacitated and forced to drop out of the race, running mate and California Sen. Kamala Harris would not automatically become the new nominee; the 447 members of the Democratic National Committee would choose a new nominee.

Trump was showing mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday, the New York Times reported. Symptoms of the virus can appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC. More than 7 million people have tested positive COVID-19 in the United States, and more than 207,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, Biden tweeted his well wishes toward Trump.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” he said in a tweet. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.