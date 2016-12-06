Joe Biden Wants to Run for President in 2020, Apparently





On Monday, Vice President and general badass Joe Biden told reporters that he plans to make a go at the presidency in the 2020 election.

“I am going to run in 2020,” Biden said, according to CNBC. “For president. You know, what the hell, man, anyway.”

Videos by VICE

The VP made it clear that he was serious about the plan—regardless of the fact that he said “what the hell, man, anyway” like his Onion parody persona sprung to life—but that he wasn’t promising anything just yet.

“I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committed to anything,” he reportedly said. “I learned a long time ago, fate has a strange way of intervening.”

Biden would be 77 by the time the next Election Day rolls around, CNBC points out, so it’s hard to know how he’d hold up against Kanye and Trump in 2020. But let’s get one thing straight—if the presidential race was actually a race, Diamond Joe would be the leader of the free world right now.

Watch: Joe Biden on the Struggle to End Violence Against Women