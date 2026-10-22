Joe Budden Calls Out Recent ‘Anticlimactic’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors: ‘I’m Not Excited’

A lot of people have thoughts about Jay-Z reportedly picking himself for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show. One of those people is Joe Budden, who thinks the purported announcement is “anticlimactic.”

During an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the host did not candy-coat his feelings. “I’m not excited about it,” he said. “Cool, I’m a Jay-Z fan. So, cool either way. You do it, awesome. You don’t. But am I excited about it? Hell no.”

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He then added, “Actually, this is probably the most anticlimactic announcement that you could possibly have.”

Rumors have been swirling that Jay and the Roc Nation team are pushing for him to be the next Halftime Show performer. However, no formal announcement has been made.

It has not been officially announced that Jay-Z will be the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Performer

While the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is still technically undetermined, the NFL’s pre-Thanksgiving game will feature an iconic rock band. U2 has been chosen to perform at halftime for the Nov. 25 game between the Packers and Rams.

The game will stream on Netflix, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don’t just perform; they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

U2 and Cage The Elephant are both playing NFL halftime shows this year

Additionally, the NFL previously announced that Cage The Elephant will headline a halftime show during the 2026 season. The band will perform at the Munich game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CET (9:30 a.m. ET) on Sunday, November 15.

“We have played a lot of shows in Germany over the years, and the crowds here have always given us everything they have,” said Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz. “Playing a halftime show is a completely different animal. You get one shot in front of a stadium and a global audience, and you have to make every second count. We are going to bring the same energy we bring to our own shows, and we cannot wait.”

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