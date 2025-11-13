Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host Parks Vallely Blasts Doja Cat’s Outkast Tribute at the Rock Hall: ‘She F—ed It All Up’

Last weekend, Doja Cat delivered a performance of “Miss Jackson” during Outkast’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and it has been highly talked about, to say the least.

In a recent episode of the Joe Budden podcast, co-host and Grammy-nominated music producer Parks Vallely blasted Doja’s portion of the medley, saying she “f***ed it all up.”

During the set, JID, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monáe, and Killer Mike all joined Big Boi on stage to perform some Outkast classics. JID teamed up with Big Boi to kick off the medley with “ATLiens”. Doja Cat performed “Ms. Jackson”; Tyler, the Creator did “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)”; and Janelle Monáe whipped out an acoustic guitar for “Hey Ya” before wandering into the crowd and going full rock star.

Outkast pulled out the classics for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame medley

Big Boi then returned to the stage, this time accompanied by Sleepy Brown, for their 2003 collaboration “The Way You Move”, and brought out Killer Mike, as well as the rest of the performers, to close things out with “The Whole World” from Outkast’s 2001 compilation Big Boi and Dre Present… Outkast.

Once Doja took the stage, however, it sounds like the whole thing came to a full stop for Vallely. “JID doing Andre’s part [on ‘ATLiens’], and that was great,” he said, “but then Doja Cat came out to do ‘Miss Jackson’ and f***ed it all up.”

“She was just doing the bridge part,” Vallely griped. “I was appalled in my house and… just did not know any of the words. Flubbed it on a f***ing major stage.”

The rest of the crew called out the flub as well, going into a discussion on why this happens. (Artists agreeing to do a tribute medley and then forgetting the words.) Ultimately, the crew concluded that artists often underprepare when they are overly confident about their familiarity with the music.

Budden somewhat came to Doja’s defense, however, quipping, “I was happy she was f***ing it up. I was, I was f***ing it up with her,” implying he too had forgotten the words to “Miss Jackson” aside from the chorus and hook.