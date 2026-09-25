Joe Jonas Recalls Terrifying Vacation Mishap That Left Him Trapped Between 2 Boats

A gorgeous vacation in Italy turned extremely scary very quickly for Joe Jonas. In an interview on The Morgan Stewart Show, the 37-year-old pop star recalled spending a couple of nights with his girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela, his daughters, Stewart, and her husband. Together, they were on a lavish yacht with a full crew and chef.

At some point during the expedition, they looked to travel to one of the local restaurants along the water. However, instead of taking the yacht’s tender boat, they were told to take the restaurant’s transfer boat. As passengers tried to board, the waters were particularly rough. Joe Jonas went first and was cleared to make his jump. But things quickly got out of hand afterward.

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“But as I take a step, I think a wave came in, and it pushed the boat far out from the yacht,” Jonas recalled. “It sounds like the bougiest problem, but it was terrifying because then I slipped and fell between these two boats. The first mate tried to grab me, but he also fell in after me.”

Then, all of a sudden, he was trapped between the two boats. Fully clothed and his phone in his pocket, Jonas was in an extremely precarious situation.

Joe Jonas’ Vacation in Italy Turns into a nightmare in Scary Accident

The Jonas brother noted that once he came back to the surface, his gut instinct told him to move away from the yacht. Crew members insisted he come back and climb the ladder. But with the rear engines, he was far too terrified to try it. After struggling with boarding the tender boat, he finally made it to safety.

“In those moments, you’re just like, your adrenaline is going so fast, and of course, all your faces are like in shock. You’re like, ‘Oh my god, is he, is he okay?’” Joe Jonas said of the other passengers. “Which I was like, ‘No, I’m fine.’”

Once everything settled, the fear really rattled Jonas. Then, all he could think about was seeing his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, after such an experience. “I was like, ‘I just need to call them,” Joe Jonas told Morgan Stewart. “‘I need to see their faces.’ Because you realize it could have been any of us. It could have been really bad. It was the best outcome of a bad situation.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kenneth Cole Fragrances