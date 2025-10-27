Joe Jonas Responds To Baseball Fans Confused By Mid-Game Jonas Brothers Concert During World Series

Recently, the Jonas Brothers have been making stops at stadiums all over the country during their Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Celebrating both their career and their new LP, Greetings From Your Hometown, the brothers have been met with enthusiasm from longtime fans.

However, when they took the field mid-game during game two of the World Series on October 25, baseball fans were left feeling a little confused. Perhaps even frustrated. When the fifth inning rolled around at Toronto’s Rogers Center, where the Blue Jays were tied up 1-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Jonas Brothers were suddenly front and center.

Their performance was part of the annual Stand Up To Cancer tribute. Additionally, this year the brothers were named ambassadors of the organization. For the performance, they played “I Can’t Lose” from their new record. Even though it was for a good cause and a charitable foundation, the reviews from fans were mixed.

“If the Jays lose it’s entirely on that weird Jonas Brothers performance in the middle of the game,” one baseball fan wrote on Twitter. Another commented, “I’m trying to watch the World Series and they doing a damn Jonas Brothers concert after the 5th inning.”

Joe Jonas Plays Along With Mixed Response To Jonas Brothers World Series Concert

The MLB posted a photo of the Jonas Brothers on Instagram, featuring the trio posed on the field. They captioned the post with “SPEECHLESS, OVER THE EDGE, JUST BREATHLESS,” referencing the brothers’ 2008 single “Lovebug.”

In the comments of the post, Joe Jonas played along with the mixed reactions to the mid-game concert. “Why these guys ?” he wrote, earning more than 200 responses in the comments.

Another baseball fan addressed the MLB in a comment. They wrote, “They might be good performers, but please never do this in the middle of a game again. Do it to start the game. This just changes the entire atmosphere.”

More fans were equally confused about the concept of a halftime show during a baseball game. One person commented, “Just not in the middle of the game please.” Another wrote succinctly, “We don’t do halftime shows.”

Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images