Joel Eel Loses Himself to Dance in the “아주 좋은 사람 (Very Good Person)” Video

From Christopher Walken in Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice” to Jessy Lanza’s “Kathy Lee,” some of the best music videos of all-time have featured a solitary dancer showing off their best moves. Following in this tradition, Korean-Canadian producer Joel Eel has shared a new clip for his single “”아주 좋은 사람 (Very Good Person).”

Shot in Mexico City and co-directed by Aabid Youssef, the video finds the Toronto native (sporting an excellent Elvis tee) shimmying through a plant-filled apartment building. It’s a simple concept, but one that’s very effective when set to the throbbing, post-punk techno track, which was inspired by Eel’s experiences during a trip to Seoul.

Videos by VICE

“I was asked on several occasions if I was a good person since my name means ‘to be good.’ Due to the rhetorical nature of the question, ‘let’s go quickly” was the only phrase I could think to say at the time—in my broken Korean, my only way of trying to move the conversation forward,” he explained to THUMP over email. “It proved to show disassociation by the distance between myself and other Koreans who moved there from other parts of the world.

Watch it above and look for the producer’s self-released album out later this spring.



