Joey Bada$$ Trashes Record Label for Delaying His New Album

A tale as old as time: artists beefing with their record label. Occasionally, it’s a good thing because it stops artists from releasing half baked work. Or, they want more time to properly roll the record out. However, a lot of times, the artist’s intuition is correct and the label should get out of the way. This is where the never ending conflict resides and Joey Bada$$ is experiencing it personally.

Recently, Joey took to Instagram Live, voicing his frustrations with his label. Initially, his album Lonely at the Top was supposed to release on Friday, August 1st. However, he regrettably informs his fans that the plans have changed. “I’ma just rip the Band-Aid off,” he sighs. “The album is not dropping Aug. 1. I’m f—king sorry. I’m ashamed, I’m f—king disappointed. I wanted to take accountability and responsibility because I’m not ever gon’ leave y’all high and dry.”

Joey Bada$$ Rips Into His Label for Delaying His New Album

As frustrated as he might be, Joey isn’t upset with himself though. Apparently, he turned in this record about a month ago. So any delays don’t have anything to do with him and falls strictly on his label Columbia Records.

“My s—t got pushed back because the label pushed my s—t back,” Joey claims. “My album is signed, sealed and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t ‘cause of no sample clearances, This ain’t ‘cause of no features. This ain’t ‘cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist’s way … I’ve been moving on rogue time.”

Now, Joey Bada$$ gives his label an ultimatum: “straighten up” by Monday or he’s taking matters into his own hands. “I’m signed to Columbia Records, but for the longest time I just ain’t been f—king with them. All they do is get in my way,” Joey shrugs. “They really don’t f–king contribute to nothing, especially this year. I’m not sure if y’all know this, but all of my releases have been on YouTube. And it’s been that way because I ain’t got time to wait on nobody, bro. I’m way too f—king independent-minded and self-sufficient to sit around and wait for people who is not getting in line with the vision.”

