Joey Bada$$ Teaches the Kids in His New Video, “Land of the Free”

On Friday, Joey Bada$$ announced that his sophomore album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ will arrive on April 7. Today, Joey released the video for the album’s lead single, “Land of the Free.” The video shows Joey teaching a group of Black children and leading a group of adults through a mountainous terrain. Their journey ends in a show down with white authoritarian figures like men in suits, politicians, and police. The video, co-directed by Joey and Nathan R. Smith, like many in the past six months, takes on the current American political and social climate. Watch “Land of the Free” below.

