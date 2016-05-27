Joey Purp Drops His Proud, Triumphant Mixtape ‘iiiDrops’

Chicago and the SaveMoney crew have been doing shit right for the past month. Earlier in May, Chance The Rapper put out Coloring Book, which put on the city heavily, featuring some of the city’s finest rappers. But Chance isn’t the only one with big things going, as his SaveMoney compatriot and co-founder Joey Purp just dropped his new mixtape. iiiDrops features a few of Purp’s Savemoney pals like Chance (which we’ve already heard), Vic Mensa, Knox Fortune, as well as other Chicago stars like Saba, Mick Jenkins, and theMIND. All that aside, the tape is a killer display of Purp, showing his flow over gritty and beautiful tracks like “Photo Booth.” Listen to the tape and praise the city for yourself.

Follow John Hill on Twitter.