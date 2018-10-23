RZA Joins Joey Purp for a Dextrous “Godbody Pt. 2” on ‘Fallon’

Joey Purp returned last month with his true debut album, QUARTERTHING, a sharp, inventive set of songs that more than made up for his long silence after 2016’s iiiDrops mixtape. One of the album’s most striking tracks was “Godbody Pt. 2,” a bold and breathless collaboration with RZA. The duo brought it to Fallon last night, backed only by drums and a blaring organ, and it came off nicely. RZA and Purp stood behind their mic stands, favoring dead-eyed energy over cheap pyrotechnics, complimenting each other’s flows and demeanours. Watch it at the top of the page and keep an eye on Fallon over the next few days. network television’s most enthusiastic son has Brockhampton on tonight, Buddy on Friday, and John Prine on next Monday.

