Johannes Brecht Shows Us The Sinister Side of “Addiction”

Any release off Luca Bacchetti’s ENDLESS imprint brims with depth and soul―that’s a give-in.

Addiction EP is the newest release from ENDLESS artists Embassy of Joy, the pairing of DJ/producer Marasco and vocalist Gretchen Rhodes. The two Hawaiian’s normally root their productions in conventional house and techno styles, with dancefloor targeted tracks. In “Addiction,” they experiment with a refined atmospheric quality over the course of a seven minute cut.

Videos by VICE

But thrust “Addition” into the hands of ENDLESS labelmate Johannes Brecht and you’re sauntering from the dancefloor and into a mist of impact-heavy bass with an unshakable eeriness. Rhodes vocals lure you in but quickly dip into breathy spoken word that’s inaudible enough to have you questioning, ‘Is this the song or is someone in the room with me?’ Throw in a creepy, consistent bell melody and this track is sure to top off your next Halloween playlist.

Listen to the sinister remix above. Addition EP is out on ENDLESS on January 12.

Johannes Brecht: Facebook // Twitter // Soundcloud

Embassy of Joy: Facebook // Twitter

Luca will be hosting his first ENDLESS label showcase at BPM on January 14, where he will be playing alongside Martin Buttrich, The Drifter, Jon Charnis, Patlac and more.