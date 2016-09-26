John Carpenter Gets Knives Out for Rob Zombie, Calls Him a “Piece of Shit”

​In 1978, John Carpenter released Halloween – one of the best and most beloved independent slasher films probably ever. Fast forward to 2007 and Rob Zombie had released his own adaptation of the classic, plus a sequel in 2009, because, try as we like, very little is entirely new anymore.

Anyway, speaking to a group of students at the New York Film Academy, Carpenter dragged Zombie for lying about him in an interview and also doing a lame ass job on the remake. “He said I was very cold to him when he told me he was going to make it,” Carpenter says in reference to an interview Zombie had given about his remake, “Nothing could be further from the truth. I said, ‘Make it your own movie, man. This is yours now. Don’t worry about me.’ I was incredibly supportive. Why that piece of shit lied, I don’t know.”

He finished off by swiftly slaying Zombie for giving away too much about the character of Michael Myers. “I thought that he took away the mystique of the story by explaining too much about the guy,” Carpenter said, “I don’t care about that. He’s supposed to be a force of nature, he’s supposed to be almost supernatural.”​



Rob Zombie, for what it’s worth, is not exactly renowned for his nuance. The cartoonishly disgusting family from House of 1000 Corpses and Devil’s Rejects meet their eventual end being gunned down in slow motion by police to the full five minutes of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”​. Which, tbh, is pretty sick, but not the kind of directorial​ tone that lends itself to a thoughtful remake of a carefully crafted classic.



Watch the full interview below.