This Long-Awaited John Cena Rematch Is Happening at Night of Champions

It’s finally happening: John Cena is going head-to-head with the Best in the World at WWE Night of Champions.

Days after Cena’s loss to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank thanks to Ron Killings (formerly R-Truth), his next match is already on the books. Cena called out the WWE locker room, seeking real competition since he has only 18 dates left in his wrestling career. CM Punk wasted no time confronting the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw, coming face-to-face with his longtime rival. Punk’s fiery promo–highlighting his distaste for authority and the establishment–ended with him claiming he wants to restore the championship to the people.

CM Punk is John Cena’s Night of Champions Opponent

While Punk wanted to get the challenge out of the way on tonight’s Raw, Cena had a much more controversial idea: Cena vs. Punk at Night of Champions. The last time these two faced each other one-on-one was in 2013 in a World Heavyweight Championship contenders match.

This announcement comes as a bit of a shock to fans of Punk. He’s been vocal about his feelings for Saudi Arabia in the past, so wrestling on Night of Champions is a complete 180. In 2020, Punk confronted The Miz following his statement that he was doing WWE Backstage to “change the culture.”

Miz mocked Punk’s remark, leading Punk to quote a video of Miz on X, writing, “go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you fucking dork.” Miz went on record that Punk apologized for his comments. In a recent Instagram Live, Punk answered a fan’s question about why he hates Saudi Arabia so much. “I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia. I don’t hate coming to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

