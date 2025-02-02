John Cena’s Next WWE Retirement Tour Stop Is Already Decided

After a loss at the Royal Rumble, John Cena is entering the Elimination Chamber. Last night’s PLE was the first stop on Cena’s retirement tour. Now that it’s out of the way, his sights set on what’s next. The 16-time World Champion previously stated when it’s all said and done he will have competed in 36 dates. He hasn’t been wrestling full-time since 2018.

Cena entered the Rumble at No. 23 alongside some of the company’s biggest stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. He had a lot to overcome when No. 30, Logan Paul, entered the fray. Fortunately, he made it to the final three after Punk took out Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns simultaneously. Paul then threw out Punk leaving himself, Cena, and Uso. Uso won the match after he eliminated fan-favorite Cena, the first Royal Rumble win of his career.

JOHN CENA ENTERING THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Cena still plans on chasing that 17th world title win, however. “What is best for business is I main event WrestleMania. What is best for business is for the first time I confidently say that I’m gonna win a 17th championship. So I’m announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber,” said Cena during the Royal Rumble press conference.

Cena explained he is flying back to Hungary to film a movie, which gives his opponents plenty of time to trash talk him while he’s away.

“I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania and win a 17th championship. That’s what’s best for business. I say that because it is not best for my ego; it is not best for my business. I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all of its branches. I will win 17, not for me. I will win 17 to some day shake the hand of the person who wins 18.”

Early reports claim WWE is planning a World Championship storyline around Cena at WrestleMania. Depending on who Uso chooses things will start looking a bit more clear in the coming weeks. The road to WrestleMania officially kicked off last night which means Elimination Chamber is just a few weeks away. This year it’s emanating from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1st.