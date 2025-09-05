John Cena’s Last Match Won’t Be in Boston After All

Fans have been speculating where John Cena’s last WWE match will be, and it doesn’t seem like the West Newbury, Massachusetts born wrestler will retire in Boston, after all.

WWE has announced two new appearances for the 17-time World Champion, advertised as his “final appearances” in Boston and New York City. According to a press release, WWE heads back to TD Garden on Monday, November 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 17.

Tickets for both Monday Night Raw locations go on sale Wednesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. ET. There is an exclusive Ticketmaster presale on September 9th at 10 a.m. ET.

In his 20-year career, both the TD Garden and MSG have been the background for some of Cena’s largest career moments. He captured two of his World Championships in Boston and MSG is where he won the 2008 men’s Royal Rumble.

Reported Location of John Cena’s Final Match

The announcement also aligns with reports that Cena’s final WWE SmackDown is tonight, September 5th. Therefore, it’s likely his final opponent will be from the red brand. As of now Cena’s final match is scheduled for December 13th.

According to reports from Jon Alba and WrestleVotes, WWE shifted Cena’s final match from Boston to Washington D.C. due to a bid, one that Boston lost. Reportedly, Cena’s final match will take place at the Capital One Arena in D.C. on Saturday, December 13, for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cena just competed another stop on his retirement tour at Clash in Paris, defeating Logan Paul. During the post-show, he revealed why he chose Paul as one of his final opponents. “I remember somebody giving me an opportunity in Chicago, Illinois. I stepped up and I wasn’t ready,” Cena recalled of his debut match against Kurt Angle in 2002. “There’s a whole lot of people that could’ve faced Kurt that night, but I was the one who had the stupid bravery to slap him in the face. That’s how I started this journey.”

He admitted he has “respect” for Paul and his rapid growth in WWE. Paul signed a multi-year contract in 2022. “I got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see so much potential in him, and he’s just so good at this,” Cena added.

Stay tuned to VICE for the latest updates on Cena’s retirement tour.