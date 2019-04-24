John Cornyn thinks “penis,” “vagina,” and “scrotum” are swear words

Although we know that quotes from Italian fascism founder Benito Mussolini are not off-limits for GOP Sen. John Cornyn, it would seem the words “penis,” “vagina,” and “scrotum” are.

Cornyn’s campaign team triggered a feud with Patton Oswalt on Tuesday after the comedian and actor made a cameo in a campaign video for MJ Hegar, a military veteran who’s running in Texas’ Democratic primary to unseat the 67-year-old Cornyn. In retaliation, Cornyn’s official campaign account attempted to humiliate Oswalt with the tried-and-true method of digging up old tweets. But the best Cornyn’s team could find were tweets that contained curse words or — perhaps even worse — anatomical references.

Hollywood Hegar supporter and video guest star, Patton Oswalt, has tweeted some offensive comments over the years, reply A or B to let us know which one is more offensive to you: pic.twitter.com/gXgPvstK6V — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) April 23, 2019

Cornyn’s team screenshotted the damning — excuse us, d***ning — tweets and made sure to put asterisks over the expletives and also the words “penis” and “vagina” so that readers would not be offended.

“Oh my God,” Oswalt responded in a tweet. “Lemme put a nickel in the swear jar and then you can tell me about your crush on Theda Bara, you pointless fossil.”

The back-and-forth continued for some time, and Cornyn’s campaign team dug up additional tweets that included even more profanity, like the word “scrotum.”

Hollywood Hegar & Vulgar Patton. The dynamic duo: pic.twitter.com/JTh00ozKkR — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) April 23, 2019

Oswalt and his defenders responded by noting that Cornyn had dismissed allegations from Christine Blasey Ford during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process that the then-Supreme Court nominee assaulted her when they were teens.

👇👇👇 YOU’RE NOT GOOD AT TWITTER, POP-POP. I SAID, YOU’RE NOT GOOD AT — WHAT? YOU WANT MORE MASHED PEAS? NO, YOU CAN’T HAVE THE REMOTE. https://t.co/17akXEjY8p — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2019

absolutely losing my mind imagining one of cornyn’s 23 y/o interns being forced to search through patton’s tweets for naughty words then censoring them with emojis so their boss’ fanbase of aging segregationists don’t make a mess in their adult diapers https://t.co/LgJWypuUYJ — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) April 23, 2019

The move seemed to backfire spectacularly for Cornyn, as Oswalt ended up trending on Twitter.

“You can’t even trend when you’re being dunked on,” Oswalt tweeted. “What a sparrowfart you are.”

Cover image: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens to testimony from pharmacy benefit managers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, exploring the high cost of prescription drugs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)