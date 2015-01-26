John Digweed And Nick Muir Put A Slow-Burning Tech Groove on ODESZA’s ‘All We Need’

One of the most intriguing aspects of not only remix culture, but dance music in general, is the opportunity to witness members of the old-school and the burgeoning new class of talent, join forces. Today we get to witness this happening in full force, as iconic techno innovaters, John Digweed & Nick Muir, have gotten their veteren paws on one of the most well-received singles off Seatlle indie-tronica duo, ODESZA’s, massive debut LP In Return.

It’s not often we get to see artists that occupy such different ends of the genre-spectrum meet in the middle on a remix of this kind, but the result, a slow-burning, groove-infused ride through tech sounds, isn’t just interesting—but captivating to the last note. Enjoy the exclusive stream above and join us in celebrating what’s surely one of 2015’s most exciting remixes thus far.

ODESZA is on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter