John Edmonds’s Latest Photo Series Is a Gorgeous Exploration of Loss and Desire

Install shot of ‘Lovers & Friends’ at Deli Gallery in New York

I first stumbled on John Edmonds’s work in a roundup for bright young students in Yale’s MFA photography program this past year. Since receiving his degree, he’s been quite busy participating in private and public collections at places as legit as FOAM Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and, most recently, at Deli Gallery here in NYC.

Currently on view through October 9 is a project called Lovers & Friends that brings together the artist’s photographs, writings, and musings about relationships, loss, and desire—those big, intense, abstract concepts hard to pin down with words. The show acts as a collage about internal life and how it clashes with external experience, and the artist/model dynamic. As Edmond writes on his site, “Through the accumulation and repetition of photographs, I want to complicate the notion of being, and challenge the viewer’s preconceptions of race, gender, and sexuality.” See a roundup of work from the series below, and visit the exhibition before it closes at the end of the weekend.

Visit John Edmonds’s website to follow more of his work.