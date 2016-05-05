John Grvy’s R&B Jam “Faded Away” Will Make All Of Your Problems Evaporate

It can be easy to get so wrapped up in your own problems that they crystallize into fully-fledged anxieties; that slightly bizarre tweet you left when you were semi-drunk last night that only got two likes; that time your shoe made a weird fart sound in a meeting; that time you got two swallows tattooed on your collar bone and now you look like a scene kid even though you’re 30.

But don’t let these problems chew you up and spit you out. Because these are the kind of problems you can wash away with an ice-cold beer, some sun on your body, and the ridiculously smooth grooves of “Faded Away” the latest R&B jam from Nigerian-born, Madrid-based newcomer John Grvy.

“’Faded Away’ is a song about anxiety, about letting things go or come as they do without getting obsessed with them,” he told Noisey. “I think it’s an evolution of my sound more based or inspired by 70s and 80s R&B jams but with a totally current/modern prism.”

Live dates:

Wednesday May 18th: London: The Pickle Factory – supporting Jessy Lanza

Thursday May 19th: London: Corsica Studios – supporting Jessy Lanza

Thursday May 26th: London: The Lock Tavern (free entry).

Friday May 27th: London: Vice House Party at The Old Blue Last (free entry)

Friday May 20th: Brighton: The Alternative Escape at The Hope & Ruin