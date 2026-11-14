John Mulaney Calls Out Rock Hall Over Major Snubs, Says One Omission Is ‘Blasphemy’

Everyone is always going to be up in arms over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fans will either be upset with who got inducted or who got left out from such an honor. It’s not just limited to intense fandoms online though. Even celebrities like John Mulaney are getting into the discourse with more than a few complaints.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the comedian ranted and raved about the latest slate of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He made it a point to express his disdain over the Sonic Youth snub again. Moreover, he conjured up a theory to help him understand why the Hall continuously overlooks them.

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“I feel there’s a bias against [artists] who have publicly said they think the Rock Hall is lame, and there shouldn’t be. Those should be the front-runners always,” John Mulaney said. “People who actively say that the Rock Hall sucks should almost get special consideration. This is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We shouldn’t reward good behavior. This isn’t like the Handsome Grandson Award or Best Good Boys.”

Overall though, he acknowledged that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame provided a good mix for the 2026 class. That said, Mulaney gave his slate of artists that absolutely need to be in the 2027 class. With one artist in particular, it was “blasphemy” that it’s taken this long.

John Mulaney Wants Mariah Carey Crowned in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

“I’m not going to get into why it hasn’t happened yet. It’s very bizarre. I don’t know. I don’t want to know. But Mariah Carey — I don’t want to get negative, but this is a blasphemy at this point,” Mulaney stressed.

As far as the Musical Excellence award, John Mulaney made it a point to highlight John Cale as a solo artist. “Now, if it were me, I would induct this person on solo work. They’re already inducted for a band. But I think solo work plus producing, there are zero reasons to not give the Musical Excellence Award to John Cale,” he argued. “Steve Albini and John Cale — Musical Excellence Award.”

Then, John Mulaney made it a point to highlight Lauryn Hill, if not the Fugees entirely. Later on in the conversation, he also made a case for Weezer and Phish. Perhaps most surprising of all was the fervent discussion he had for Supertramp.

Here’s another no-brainer that I could not believe was not inducted. It’s not on the level of crime Mariah Carey is, but I was shocked to know Supertramp is not in,” he added. “I’m 100 percent serious. Breakfast in America is a perfect album.”

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