John Oliver Calls Facebook ‘History’s Most Profitable Data-Harvesting Machine’

Facebook got the Last Week Tonight treatment Sunday night, with host John Oliver slamming the company for its business model, its content moderation, its recently released apology ads, and Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual reality trip to a disaster-stricken Puerto Rico.

“Facebook was doing exactly what it was built for, that’s why it was worth $600 billion. You didn’t build history’s most profitable data harvesting machine by accident,” Oliver said.

Oliver’s team satirized a recent Facebook ad that addressed some of the company’s recent controversies, including the Cambridge Analytica, Russian disinformation, and fake news scandals. Oliver’s version of the ad gets closer to the truth, he said.

“We came here for your data and the data of everyone you’ve ever come into contact with,” the ad’s narrator says. “Your data allowed us to make a fuckton of ad money … but here’s the thing. Nothing’s going to change. We’ve got your data, we’ve got your friends. And really, where are you going to go?”