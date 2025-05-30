John Romero Is Dragging You Back to Retro Hell with a ‘SIGIL’ Collector’s Edition on a 3.5” Floppy Disk

Back in my day, we would launch games from cold, black screens with white text and command prompts. CD-ROM games were becoming the standard, but before then, you’d pop a floppy disk into your A:\ drive, hope it recognized it, and get to fragging. Ah, the good ol’ days. John Romero, legendary creator of the DOOM series and co-founder of id Software, is keeping that dream (nightmare?) alive. Now the head of the aptly named Romero Games studio, Romero has released a limited quantity of SIGIL Collector’s Edition bundles, complete with tons of goodies and a 3.5″ floppy disk to run the game.

The ‘SIGIL’ Collector’s Edition returns to PC gaming’s roots

In case you aren’t aware, SIGIL is the official name of the brand-new, fifth episode for the original DOOM. Created as a labor of love by the mastermind himself. Released as a celebration for DOOM‘s 25th anniversary, SIGIL is a free megawad that can be launched by programs like GZDOOM. Unlike the majority of DOOM, however, SIGIL takes place entirely in the deepest pits of Hell. You know, just in case DOOM: The Dark Ages doesn’t have enough Satan in it, Romero’s got you.

For physical game enjoyers out there, or just those who need a little bit of evil memorabilia in their home, the SIGIL Collector’s Edition is perfect. I mean, I can’t imagine many people still have a functioning computer with a floppy drive. But that’s not the point. It’s hellish history, baby! The SIGIL Collector’s Edition comes with a ton of goodies, including a personally autographed signature by John Romero himself.

Screenshots: Romero Games

‘SIGIL’ Collector’s Edition bundle:

Authentic 3.5” Floppy Disk: The disk contains the full SIGIL WAD file, playable on vintage DOS systems.

Embossed box with genuine red foil highlights, perfect for display.

Hand-Signed by John Romero: Each box is personally autographed by the co-creator of DOOM.

Three Enamel Pins: Featuring exclusive designs inspired by SIGIL’s demonic themes: Ticket to Hell, SIGIL 3.5 and WASD.

Full-Size Poster: Showcasing the full cover artwork by Christopher Lovell.

Sticker Sheet: A collection of SIGIL-themed metallic stickers.

Romero Games cinch bag.

Digital Download Code: Access to the SIGIL WAD file and accompanying soundtrack by Buckethead and MIDI soundtrack by James Paddock.

For something really retro, there’s even a 5.25″ floppy disk bundle that also includes all the goodies above. While supplies last, obviously, as floppy disks aren’t exactly a hot commodity these days. For sickos like me, though, it’s a perfect addition to my Sata- er, Doomguy shrine.