DJ John Summit is pretty upset with the Grammys after suffering a major snub. He blasted the organization on social media and even vowed to stop submitting music.

In a post on X/Twitter, the EDM producer wrote, “Never submitting to the Grammys again unless s**t changes; it’s all a f**king joke.” He then added, “I’m not just talking about myself; there’s zero respect for real electronic dance music & dj’s. The whole dance category is just music industry-fueled pop stars.”

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Summit later added, “Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good; they’re just not dance music, they’re pop. No DJ is playing that music in the clubs.” After getting a slew of replies, he came back with, “Here come all the lil teeny bopper pop stan accounts with zero real-world life experience to attack me.” That was posted alongside a Game of Thrones GIF featuring Jon Snow drawing his sword against an oncoming army.

Finally, in his most recent post, Summit wrote, “Oh no I’m getting attacked hard on here,” with a laughing emoji face. “Time to log off and continue my sold-out arena tour for my real fans.”

DJ John Summit was not nominated in any of the 2027 Grammys dance music categories

Notably, Summit didn’t call out any “music industry-fueled pop stars” by name. However, his name was absent from the nominees in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording. Those nominees are: Fred Again.. (“Lights Burn Dimmer”), Madonna (“I Feel So Free”), Slayyyter (“Crank”), Tame Impala (“My Old Ways”), Tinashe (“Melatonin”), and Underscores (“Music”).

Summit was also not among the nominees for the Best Dance Pop Recording list. Those nominees are: Zara Larsson (“Blue Moon”), Madonna (“Danceteria”), Raye (“Life Boat”), Slayyyter (“Dance…”) and Tinashe (“Too Easy”).

The third big electronic music category is Best Dance/Electronic Album. As you probably guessed, John Summit was also not among these nominees: Madonna’s Confessions II LP, Robyn’s Sexistential, Skrillex’s Soma, Slayyyter’s Wor$t Girl in America, and Tame Impala’s Deadbeat.

Roughly a decade into his career, John Summit has numerous charting songs. They include “Where You Are” with Hayla, which is certified Gold by the RIAA. He has not yet been nominated at the Grammys.

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