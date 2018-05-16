Please Enjoy This Footage of John Travolta Dancing Like a Dad with 50 Cent

While Spike Lee was busy calling Trump a “motherfucker” and Lars von Trier has been tied up watching 100 people walk out of his disgustingly violent new movie, John Travolta has spent his time at Cannes promoting Gotti, in which he stars as the head of New York City’s Gambino crime family. The movie, from director Kevin Connolly, premiered at Cannes on Tuesday night, capped off by an afterparty where, for some inexplicable reason, 50 Cent put on a concert.

Apparently feeling 50’s “Just a Lil Bit,” Travolta decided to join the rapper onstage—and thus, arguably the greatest moment that has, or ever will, grace the grounds of the Cannes Film Festival was born. Behold:

Me and John Travolta partying 😆 l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018

John Travolta now onstage dancing with 50 Cent #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/liHcD3Ywuc — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 15, 2018

Fortunately for us, and unfortunately for John Travolta, it seems the dancing days of Saturday Night Fever (and that one scene from Pulp Fiction) are long behind him. Now, apparently, he’s lost touch with his gift for boogying, and can only manage to get his groove on as well as any other white, 50-year-old dad. Case in point: What the hell is going on with his neck?

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

When the fuck did John Travolta forget how to dance? lol This dude been dancing his whole life… Now he dance like every cliche comedy scene where they get old white people that can't dance to dance to "hip" music lol https://t.co/2PkBsanvOI — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) May 16, 2018

Travolta should serve as irrevocable evidence that we all eventually dance like awkward old white men https://t.co/vVopv57Nep — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) May 16, 2018

Sure, Cannes can be kind of a miserable place, but this? This is excellent.



