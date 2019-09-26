John Turturro Is Back in the First Trailer for ‘Jesus Rolls’

The hype over John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off, Jesus Rolls, has been building for years, having been floated as an idea in 2007, reportedly filmed in 2016, and finally confirmed for a 2020 release this past July. The little we know about the film is enough cause for excitement: Turturro will return as Jesus Quintana in Jesus Rolls, which “follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story.” Cue our eager response when we realized today that the first trailer for the Jesus Rolls is finally here.

It is, however, in Italian. If you can speak or understand Italian, congratulations: You’ll get what’s going on. For those of us who don’t, well, hopefully you’re a fan of heavy dubbing—which, at the very least, makes the trailer a little more entertaining. What we can glean from it is that after getting out of prison, Quintana continues licking bowling balls (Jesus Rolls is promised to be “much more sexual” than the original) and crosses paths with Bobby Cannavale, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Audrey Tautou, and Christopher Walken.

Videos by VICE

Per IndieWire, Jesus Rolls opens in Italy next month, hence the Italian trailer. The rest of us will have to wait until 2020 to keep up with this band of weirdos.