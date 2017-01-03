John Wall Threads Between-the-Legs Bounce Pass Between Two Defenders

Eastern Conference Player of the Week @JohnWall dropped this dime last night #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/sh9c4PRMF2

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 3, 2017

With Russell Westbrook and James Harden rewriting the NBA record books on a nightly basis, it’s sometimes difficult for fellow stars like John Wall to get noticed. The Wizards floor general was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, but even then he had to contend with Harden, who won the award in the West behind another week of thermonuclear triple-double dominance.

Perhaps Wall had this in mind last night as he took on Harden and the Houston Rockets. If he was out to send a message—and if that message was I’m a pretty bad-ass point guard too, and y’all better not forget it —he can consider it received. It takes some mighty fine point guard-ing skills to make a pocket pass to a cutting Marcin Gortat between two defenders…check that, between the legs and between two defenders. John Wall did that, and Montrezl Harrell and Eric Gordon were no match for such a Globetrotter-esque bounce pass.

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately for Wall, his team fell victim to yet another Harden triple-double as the Rockets beat Washington by 10. At least you won the highlight battle, John!