John Wall Tosses Full-Speed, Between-the-Legs Pass on Fast Break

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall was feelin’ it on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Like any true floor general, Wall shows his opponents just how much of it he’s feelin’ not with a dunk or a long-range three, but with a spectacular dish.

Any halfway-decent showman could have found a streaking Otto Porter with a behind-the-back pass in this situation, but Wall decided to take things up a notch by threading the ball between his own legs while running. Pure passing ecstasy.

Videos by VICE

Of course, it helps that the Thunder, who went on to lose to Washington by a score of 120-98, had missed 21 consecutive shots at that point in the game; guards tend to feel more free to experiment with their passes when the other team is utterly incapable of hurting them on the other end. Make no mistake, though—this was one of the NBA’s best passers practicing his art at the highest level. Hopefully we’ll see something even more spectacular next week when Wall plays in the All-Star Game.