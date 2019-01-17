Keanu Reeves Goes Fully off the Rails in the First Trailer for ‘John Wick 3’

The first two John Wick movies are some of the greatest action films of the decade. They are pure and simple and give you exactly what you want—if what you want is Keanu Reeves royally kicking ass and nothing more. But on Thursday, the trailer for the upcoming third John Wick movie came along and, in one fell swoop, delivered what all the previous movies desperately needed, though we never could have known it: John Wick on a goddamn horse.

We first got a taste of the horseback riding thanks to a few set photos that made the rounds online last July. But it turns out that no static image could capture the supreme majesty of Keanu Reeves perched high atop a stallion, laying waste to a motorcycle gang of katana-wielding assassins. It is spaghetti-sauce levels of Keanu greatness.

The annoyingly punctuated John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum picks up right where the last one left off, with Wick expelled from his former assassins club or whatever and a target on his back. He’s got a $14 million bounty on his head, trying to run (or gallop, given the whole horse situation) out of New York City before a veritable army of assassins brings him down.

Of course, he’s John Wick, so he’ll probably pull it off—especially since director Chad Stahelski has promised to keep the sequels coming until we get bored or humanity ceases to exist, whichever comes first.

Stahelski is again directing Parabellum, with Reeves reprising the titular role alongside Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne. Halle Berry is joining the cast this time around, as another assassin named Sofia who teams up with Wick to keep him safe. It’s still unclear whether she will also ride a horse in the movie, but we can hope.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to hit theaters May 17.

